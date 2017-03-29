I'm looking for a
size mattress
Smart Collection
Incredible comfort with a proprietary technology that tracks your sleep, manages the temperature of your bed, connects with your smart home, and wakes you up with a smart alarm.
THE SATURN+
The most affordable smart mattress.
Queen
$799
- - Includes technology mattress cover
- - Three foam layers
- - 10 inches tall
- - Medium firm
THE JUPITER+
Supreme support and smart technology
Queen
$1,099$999
- - Includes technology mattress cover
- - Four foam layers
- - 10 inches tall
- - Medium firm
THE MARS+
Hybrid design with reactive comfort
Queen
$1,399$1,299
- - Includes technology mattress cover
- - 4 Layers of foam and coils
- - 11 inches tall
- - Medium firm
Standard Collection
Developed from the analysis of 10 million hours of sleep data. Designed to provide the best comfort and support.
THE SATURN
Ultimate support at a comfortable price
Queen
$599
- - Three foam layers
- - 10 inches tall
- - Medium firm
THE JUPITER
Reactive support perfect for all sleepers
Queen
$899$799
- - Four layers of reactive foam
- - 10 inches tall
- - Medium firm
THE MARS
Pressure relief with cool air flow
Queen
$1,199$1,099
- - Innerspring coils and foam
- - 11 inches tall
- - Medium firm