Smart Collection

Incredible comfort with a proprietary technology that tracks your sleep, manages the temperature of your bed, connects with your smart home, and wakes you up with a smart alarm.

Eightsleep
New Mattress

THE SATURN+

The most affordable smart mattress.

Queen

$799

  • - Includes technology mattress cover
  • - Three foam layers
  • - 10 inches tall
  • - Medium firm
New Mattress

THE JUPITER+

Supreme support and smart technology

Queen

  • - Includes technology mattress cover
  • - Four foam layers
  • - 10 inches tall
  • - Medium firm
New Mattress

THE MARS+

Hybrid design with reactive comfort

Queen

  • - Includes technology mattress cover
  • - 4 Layers of foam and coils
  • - 11 inches tall
  • - Medium firm
Compare >
Standard Collection

Developed from the analysis of 10 million hours of sleep data. Designed to provide the best comfort and support.

New Mattress

THE SATURN

Ultimate support at a comfortable price

Queen

$599

  • - Three foam layers
  • - 10 inches tall
  • - Medium firm
New Mattress

THE JUPITER

Reactive support perfect for all sleepers

Queen

  • - Four layers of reactive foam
  • - 10 inches tall
  • - Medium firm
New Mattress

THE MARS

Pressure relief with cool air flow

Queen

  • - Innerspring coils and foam
  • - 11 inches tall
  • - Medium firm

